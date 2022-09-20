The new North American river otter pup at the High Desert Museum will be introduced full time into the Autzen Otter Exhibit with the exhibit's two other resident otters on Wednesday, the first time museum patrons can see him.
The otter pup, which was orphaned and found at a golf course near Sunriver, was brought to the museum for care in June. When the otter arrived at 8 weeks old, he weighed 2.4 pounds, was emaciated and dehydrated, and there was no sign of his mother. Now, he is about 5½ months old and weighs 15 pounds, the High Desert Museum said in a news release Tuesday.
The otter pup has already spent time inside the exhibit with the other otters, Brook and Pitch. The otter pup was introduced in doses over the course of months as part of helping him become confident in the habitat and also allowing the three otters to become familiar with each other, the museum said.
“We supervised early interactions while the baby otter was small to make sure everyone stayed safe,” Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson said in a prepared statement. “He’s not quite as big as the older otters yet, but they are all getting along well and enjoying playing, eating and napping together. They do quite a bit of roughhousing, and the baby holds his own with Pitch and Brook.”
Before exposing the otter pup, it also needed time to become a proficient swimmer. Wildlife curators helped the otter splash in the museum's stream and in a children's play pool before bringing him into the water inside the exhibit.
