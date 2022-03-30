Becky Johnson (copy)
Becky Johnson is interim president of Oregon State University.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin file photo

Oregon State University’s interim president will deliver the commencement address in June at the college’s campus in Bend.

Becky Johnson, who served as vice president at OSU-Cascades in Bend from 2009 until her appointment to interim president, will speak at the ceremony on June 12 within the oval green on campus, according to a press release.

“As a trailblazer in higher education, a champion for students and an ambassador for Central Oregon, she will have a powerful message for the class of 2022,” Andrew Ketsdever, the interim vice president of OSU-Cascades, said of Johnson, who has been heavily involved with expanding higher education services in Central Oregon over the years.

