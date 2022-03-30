Oregon State University’s interim president will deliver the commencement address in June at the college’s campus in Bend.
Becky Johnson, who served as vice president at OSU-Cascades in Bend from 2009 until her appointment to interim president, will speak at the ceremony on June 12 within the oval green on campus, according to a press release.
“As a trailblazer in higher education, a champion for students and an ambassador for Central Oregon, she will have a powerful message for the class of 2022,” Andrew Ketsdever, the interim vice president of OSU-Cascades, said of Johnson, who has been heavily involved with expanding higher education services in Central Oregon over the years.
