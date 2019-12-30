Oregon State University's Deschutes County Extension is looking for volunteers to teach healthy recipes and nutrition tips to people who use local food pantries.

Volunteers will demonstrate six recipes to food pantry users in a six-month time span, teaching others the value of nutrition, according to an OSU press release.

Volunteers must send in an application, available at OSU Extension's website, to Katie Ahern, the extension service's family and community health instructor, at katherine.ahern@oregonstate.edu. The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, Jan. 7, according to the press release.

To become an OSU nutrition education volunteer, participants must take a five-hour training session from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 10. The class will be held at OSU's Deschutes County Extension Service office next to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

Applicants must also pledge to volunteer at least six times a year.

For more information on the nutrition volunteer program, call 541-548-6088.