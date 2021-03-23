The resignation of Oregon State University President F. King Alexander Tuesday shouldn't impact students and faculty at Oregon State University-Cascades, according to the leader of the Bend campus.
“I don’t think it will have a great, immediate impact," Becky Johnson, vice president of OSU-Cascades, told The Bulletin Tuesday.
Alexander resigned after reports showed he mishandled sexual misconduct cases during his time as the president of Louisiana State University.
Last week, the university board of trustees put Alexander on probation, but an angry reaction from OSU students, alumni and faculty changed that decision. The board accepted Alexander's resignation during its meeting Tuesday.
Johnson agreed that OSU needed a new leader.
“I think that given the feedback that the board has received from faculty, staff and students over the last few days, this is the right thing for Dr. Alexander to do, and the right thing for the board to accept his resignation," Johnson told The Bulletin.
Although OSU-Cascades has its own leadership, and is located three hours away from the primary Corvallis campus, the university's president does have an impact on Bend's campus, Johnson said. Perhaps the biggest example is how much sway the president has over local and federal legislators to deliver funding to the expanding Cascades campus, she said.
Johnson believes OSU's acting president — Provost and Executive Vice President Ed Feser — will be effective as a university leader for now.
"He's been very supportive of OSU-Cascades," she said.
Johnson also expects the leadership shakeup shouldn't affect OSU-Cascades' enrollment growth, which continued at a strong pace this school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our applications are looking good for next fall, which means people are feeling good about our campus as an option," she said. "I don’t think this (resignation) is going to impact that.”
Taha Elwafati, OSU-Cascades' student body president and a sophomore at the university, said accepting Alexander's resignation was the best call.
“I think (the board of trustees) made the right move," said Elwafati, 19. "It sounded like the leadership amongst our faculty also agreed with that, and at a university, it's important to acknowledge those voices.”
Michael Tornatta, a senior at OSU-Cascades and a member of the university's student government, said he was happy Alexander was gone, but frustrated it didn't happen sooner. This situation shows major flaws in OSU's administrative hiring process, he said.
"Obviously, the administrators that hired him, they could’ve vetted him a bit better, or they just didn't care about his background," said Tornatta, 25. "We need to hold our administration accountable."
Tornatta added that the Alexander scandal has changed how some OSU-Cascades students view their university's leaders.
"I know for a fact this has made a lot of students on campus really uncomfortable, especially survivors (of sexual assault) — they can’t trust their administration now," he said. "They brought someone with this background, who was willing to look the other way with assault, and that trust needs to be regained now.”
Multiple OSU-Cascades faculty members did not respond when asked for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.