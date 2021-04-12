Undergraduate students at Oregon State University-Cascades will see tuition rise next school year — but that increase will be smaller for returning students than new ones.
The university is raising tuition by 2.5% for returning undergrads and 4% for new undergrads at both its Bend and Corvallis campuses, according to university spokespeople Christine Coffin and Steve Clark.
This means that an undergraduate student at OSU-Cascades from Oregon will pay $12,444 in tuition and fees for a full-credit, three-term year in 2021-22, according to the university's website. That's $279 more than the tuition and fees for this year.
OSU decided to reduce the tuition hike for returning students to incentivize them to stay and finish their degrees at the university, Coffin told The Bulletin.
Although graduate programs at OSU's Corvallis campus will also raise tuition, the price of OSU-Cascades' graduate programs will not change next school year, Coffin said.
