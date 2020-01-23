Growing up in Eugene in the 1990s, Christine Pollard knew she wanted to study physical therapy in college. But at the time, only one Oregon university offered a graduate degree in that topic: Pacific University, a private school.
Because there was no public-university physical therapy graduate program in Oregon, Pollard had no choice but to pay the higher tuition at Pacific, she said.
“It was a good option, just a really expensive option,” she said Thursday.
“I didn’t have a lot of money, and I had to take out a lot of loans.”
Pollard, now an associate professor at Oregon State University-Cascades, will have a shot at addressing that problem when she helps launch the state’s first public-university doctorate of physical therapy program in the fall of 2021.
The program will be OSU-Cascades’ first doctorate program, and only the third physical therapy doctorate program in Oregon, alongside Pacific and George Fox universities.
Pollard said OSU-Cascades’ new program can give students, particularly those from rural Oregon, a more affordable option to become physical therapists, or PTs, as she calls them.
“We’re in need of PTs throughout the state,” she said. “But the goal is to allow students to go to a public university program, because a lot of students can’t afford to go out of state and pay those tuitions, or to go to a private university.”
Becky Johnson, OSU-Cascades’ vice president, agreed, and added that students’ demand for physical therapy doctorate programs is high.
“There’s so many students that want to be physical therapists, and the waiting lists are very long,” she said.
From 2004 through 2011, Pollard was a professor at the physical therapy doctorate program at the University of Southern California. Afterward, she returned to her home state to start an undergraduate kinesiology program — the study of body movement — at OSU-Cascades.
The program will be housed in the under-construction second academic building on OSU-Cascades’ campus, Pollard said. The unnamed $24.5 million structure is expected to open in the fall of 2021.
“It’s not often that you get to build something from the ground up in a brand-new facility,” Pollard remarked.
Johnson said parts of the new building, like a cadaver lab, were specifically designed with the physical therapy program in mind.
One mission of the new doctorate program is to get more physical therapists in parts of Central and Eastern Oregon that desperately need them, Pollard said. About 28% more physical therapists will be needed in Oregon by 2027, according to an OSU-Cascades spokesperson.
“Here (in Deschutes County), we have solid physical therapy options, but right when you get out, there’s a shortage,” Pollard said. “And there’s a shortage in Eastern Oregon, as well.”
Because it will be the only program of its kind on the east side of the Cascades, Pollard’s doctoral program could help recruit and train future physical therapists from rural Oregon, she said.
“They’d love to go to school where they can afford it … and then go back to their hometowns and serve those communities,” Pollard said of rural students.
A physical therapy program will also benefit the more urbanized Bend area as well, Johnson added.
“Not only do we have an active lifestyle ... but we also have an aging population,” she said. “The role of a physical therapist in an area like Central Oregon is going to become more important over time.”
