A civil rights activist and a leader on race, religion and contemporary culture will speak at two upcoming virtual events hosted by the Oregon State University-Cascades Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Laboratory, a program that advances social equity and inclusion in Central Oregon.
The first event will feature Tamika D. Mallory, a national civil rights activist, who will host an honest and wide-ranging conversation about activism, according to the university. Mallory will be joined by Erika McCalpine, executive director of strategic diversity initiatives at OSU-Cascades.
In 2017 Mallory was one of the leading organizers of the Women’s March and recognized as one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world.
Mallory’s event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The second event will welcome Michael Eric Dyson, a professor of African American studies, ethics and society at Vanderbilt University. Dyson’s talk, “Reckoning with Race and Racism in America,” will examine the cultural and social forces that have shaped our nation’s approach to issues of race.
Dyson is the author or editor of more than 20 books. He is a New York Times contributing opinion writer, and has received an American Book Award and two NAACP Image Awards.
Dyson’s talk will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Nov. 3. Registration for both events is available on the university’s website.
