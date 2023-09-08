Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
Oregon State University-Cascades will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Charles McGrath Atrium in Edward G. Ray Hall to share the second phase of development in its long-range plan with the community.
The second phrase will include remediation, or removing waste and reusing soil, at the site of a former demolition landfill and preparing the land for the first 8 acres of the future Innovation District, along with preparing for another campus entrance on Century Drive.
Jarrod Penttila, the university’s associate director of capital planning and construction, said the phase should take a year to 18 months to complete.
The Innovation District will bring together researchers, companies, students, and entrepreneurs to “advance research, technology commercialization, incubation and economic development,” according to the university.
University planners, as well as contractor representatives from Knife River, Maul Foster & Alongi and SRG Partnership, will attend the open house to discuss the ongoing work.
The first phase of development began in 2019. Penttila said the first building for the Innovation District won’t open until approximately 2029.
The project is funded by OSU, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Oregon State Legislature.
The event is free to the public, though registration is requested.
