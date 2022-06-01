Becky Johnson (copy)
Becky Johnson, interim president of Oregon State University, is scheduled to give the commencement address at  the Cascades campus in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Oregon State University-Cascades plans to honor its former vice president, Becky Johnson, at the college’s upcoming commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 12.

Johnson, who became Oregon State University’s interim president after leading the college’s Bend campus for 12 years, will receive the OSU-Cascades Distinguished Service Award and will deliver the commencement address at the ceremony, according to a press release.

Johnson helped turn the college from a degree transfer program to a four-year university in 2016 and is credited with helping increase enrollment. She also oversaw the design of the college, which turned land previously considered unusable into a 128-acre campus.

“Her dedicated public service has transformed the trajectory of higher education and economic progress in Central Oregon, leaving a legacy of momentum and promise for generations of students and community members to come,” said OSU-Cascades Vice President Andrew Ketsdever.

