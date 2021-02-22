A group of Oregon State University professors will discuss various historical Oregon laws that discouraged Black Americans from moving to the state, and those laws' wide-reaching impacts, at a discussion Wednesday night.
The event, hosted by OSU-Cascades and Bend-based organization Love Your Neighbor, will feature four OSU professors: Erica McCalpine, Dwaine Plaza, Stacey Smith, and Robert Thompson, according to a university press release. The latter three professors are experts on the migration and settlement of Caribbeans, the role race placed in the history of the American West, and African-American history, respectively, the release states. McCalpine, a business professor, is also the director of the OSU-Cascades Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Laboratory.
The free discussion is scheduled for 6 p.m. To register, visit OSU-Cascades' website.
