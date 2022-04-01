The Oregon State University-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory board is scheduled to meet April 11 to discuss enrollment, academics and the college’s graduate program for creative writing.
The college’s interim vice president, Andrew Ketsdever, will provide reports to the board on enrollment, academics and plans for the campus’ upcoming innovation district.
The board will also discuss ways to improve the college's Low Residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, according to a press release. A leader and consultant for the program will show a presentation at the meeting. Following that presentation, they will discuss community engagement, event programming and innovation ideas for the program.
Central Oregon Community College President Laurie Chesley will also provide updates on the “latest developments at the community college,” a press release from the college said.
The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled to be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Obsidian Hall, Room 206 on the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend.
