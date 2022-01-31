Oregon State University-Cascades is expanding its bachelor’s degree programs with the addition of economics and political science degrees.
The majors, approved by the OSU board of trustees on Friday and offered through OSU’s liberal arts college, will begin at the Bend campus in the fall of 2022. The programs will “leverage courses already offered at OSU-Cascades, as well as faculty expertise,” according to a press release from college spokesperson Christine Coffin. Students can pursue a bachelor’s of arts or science for the majors.
“The new degree programs in economics and political science will attract students seeking careers in business and finance, public policy and government, and law and help them develop the critical skills needed to address some of society’s biggest challenges” Interim Vice President Andrew Ketsdever said in the press release.
Curriculum for the economics degree includes economic theory, micro and macroeconomics, public policy and “subjects that build skills in oral and written communication, and in quantitative analysis,” the press release said. Students can choose specialized options including law, economics and policy, general economics and mathematical economics.
For political science — which is also offered as a minor on campus — students will study U.S. government and politics, international relations and political thought, in addition to improving their persuasive writing and speaking and discussing and debating world events. Students can then choose other program options to focus on, like environmental and energy politics or international affairs.
Students interested in the majors will be encouraged to apply for internships and tackle undergraduate research and other endeavors that take them out into Central Oregon communities, the press release said.
