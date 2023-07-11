Oregon State University-Cascades did not receive any of the requested $45 million in state bonds from the Legislature this session for its proposed health and recreation center, which was originally set to open in 2026.

Regardless, chancellor Sherman Bloomer remains undaunted and plans to continue pursuing funding.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com

