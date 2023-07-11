Oregon State University-Cascades did not receive any of the requested $45 million in state bonds from the Legislature this session for its proposed health and recreation center, which was originally set to open in 2026.
Regardless, chancellor Sherman Bloomer remains undaunted and plans to continue pursuing funding.
Though the project is now delayed, once funding is provided, it should still take around three years to complete, including land development and construction, according to the university campus planning group.
Bloomer is motivated by both the Legislature’s commitment to higher education projects, as shown by funding granted to other colleges in the 2023 session, and by the students’ own commitment to the health center.
Taha Elwefati , the university’s former student government president, who graduated this June, said of the center, “It’s definitely going to provide resources for our campus that we desperately need, resources that are on every other publicly funded university’s campus in Oregon, and something that would be really amazing and instrumental for student success here.”
The university had a day devoted to advocacy in Salem this spring for projects in Bend and Corvallis, and students from both campuses attended to speak with lawmakers.
Elwefati was one such student advocate.
“It’s something that’s been a really important project for us to advocate for,” said Elwefati, who was involved with student government for four years.
Student government currently has $15 million in student incidental fees designated for the health center, which is projected to cost $60 million. Because collection has been going for a few years, several classes of students have money invested in the health center. Students who won’t be able to use the center themselves have been willing to pay it forward for future students, but they need resources from the state to finish the project, Elwefati said.
The 40,000-square-foot health center is planned to be located along Rim Road on the west Bend campus.
He said when the students went to Salem, the legislative budget was not fully determined, but that lawmakers seemed receptive.
“I definitely plan on staying involved and continuing to advocate for this building and for OSU-Cascades,” said Elwefati, who graduated with a social science major and hopes to go to law school. “I think it’s a huge asset to our community, and I’m super passionate about being involved and helping advocate.”
The university’s campus opened in 2016, and has been building out a master plan since then. The 22,500-square-foot student success center, which is set to start construction later this year, also needed more than one legislative session to secure funding, said Christine Coffin, the university’s director of communications and content strategy.
“We’re aware that advancing the vision for a university campus that serves Central Oregon is a long-term endeavor and commitment,” said Coffin.
In the next few months, Bloomer plans to work with stakeholders, OSU leaders, OSU-Cascades supporters, students and state and legislative leaders to explore the best avenues for funding.
“He wants to approach this very thoughtfully and in alignment with all the stakeholders involved,” said Coffin. “We’re in it for the long haul, and he’s very clear about that.”
The university’s master plan allows for construction of one building to happen concurrently with raising funds for another. This “one building at a time” approach ensures OSU-Cascades keeps up with student enrollment.
Requesting funding in the 2025-27 budget is also a possibility, Coffin said.
Rod Ray, chair of the university’s advocacy and advisory board, said in an email, “OSU-Cascades’ future health and recreation center has a dual purpose. It’s an important recreational resource where students can unwind from studies. It will also be a place where they can learn in degree programs focused on human health and get ready to apply their skills in the health care workforce.”
“We appreciate that the legislature’s investment in OSU-Cascades to date has helped us get where we are today,” he said.
Becky Johnson, the former interim president of OSU, said the criteria the Higher Education Coordinating Commission uses to evaluate projects is designed for old campuses with old buildings and, though it might be a challenge, it needs to be updated. It’s also not unusual for projects to be on the budget for a long time, she said.
“People realize it’s a long process,” said Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.