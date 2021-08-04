When Marichelle Gurski was in college, she didn’t understand why student fees couldn’t be used to purchase menstrual products, especially if those same fees were being used to purchase other products and services.
At the time, Gurski was a college senior, and she believed it was an equity issue. If schools could provide products like condoms, child care or other student services, it should also provide menstrual products, Gurski said.
“I noticed there was a need as the most requested product was for menstrual products,” Gurski said. “It’s part of the social justice.”
Deciding this was an issue she wanted to tackle, she approached the student government at Oregon State University-Cascades to see if there were additional funds available to put products out for free.
Studies show that nearly 25% of all 13- to 19-year-old students who menstruate, but particularly those of color and who are lower income, have difficulty accessing menstrual hygiene products, according to the State of the Period 2021, a study commissioned by Thinx, a menstrual underwear company, and PERIOD, a nonprofit organization fighting “period poverty.”
It comes down to an issue of menstrual equity that institutions are attempting to mitigate, said Erin Rook, OSU-Cascades Diversity coordinator and Health & Wellness coordinator.
“Insufficient access to menstrual products is an economic and gender justice issue because it limits the ability of lower-income ... women and girls, as well as transgender and nonbinary people, to attend school and work,” Rook said. “By providing free and equitable access to menstrual products, we remove an unnecessary barrier and help ensure that students and staff can study and work with dignity.”
The student body approved her plan to place free dispensers around campus, and at the same time, state lawmakers approved a measure to make menstrual products available at all state educational facilities for free.
About 40 people testified in support of the measure. The Bend High School Social Justice Club, which had been lobbying its school board for three years, supported the measure, said Christine Coffin, OSU-Cascades spokeswoman.
“We know 1 in 4 teens have missed class due to lack of access to menstrual products. It’s really hard to be successful in school if your basic needs are not being met,” said state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend. “It was incredibly compelling to hear the advocacy of local students from Bend Senior High who met with me and testified before the Legislature about how important this issue is.
“I was proud to be a sponsor of the Menstrual Dignity Act to ensure menstrual products are available at no cost to students in every Oregon school.”
The measure was signed by Gov. Kate Brown on July 27. It requires all middle and high schools, community colleges, public universities and charter schools to provide menstrual products free to students. Similar measures have made their way through legislatures in California, Illinois, New Hampshire and New York.
Providing tampons and pads is no different than a business providing free coffee, toilet paper and paper towels, said Micaela Mathre, senior marketing director at Aunt Flow, the company commissioned by OSU-Cascades to provide the dispensers and period products.
More than 600 schools, businesses and government institutions nationwide have signed up with the company to provide dispensers and organic menstrual products.
“Young people are leading the way, breaking the taboo around language around something that is natural and biological,” Mathre said. “Schools are coming to us for educational information around periods.
“I think the cultural conversation is shifting.”
At OSU-Cascades, 13 of 18 dispensers were being installed this summer in all female and gender-inclusive restrooms in dorm and classroom buildings, Gurski said. In the first year, the period products will cost the school $3 per student who menstruates for a total of $4,850 and by the third year it would be just $2,250 a year, she said.
“This was a passion project of mine,” Gurski said. “It’s been on my radar for a long time.”
At the time she pitched the project to the student body, she initially received mixed reviews. Some student members were concerned that the products would be abused by students swiping them from the restrooms, but others saw it as an equity issue.
“What’s the difference between a period product and a condom?” Gurski said. “TP and condoms are free on campus.
“On the most basic level its sexism to not consider the needs of menstruating students.”
