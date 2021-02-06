Melissa Swearingen needed some professional clothes. The Oregon State University-Cascades sophomore was applying for office jobs in January, and wanted a professional look suitable for an interview. So Swearingen signed up for Benny’s Closet — an OSU-Cascades service that gives free professional clothes to students. Swearingen was so pleased with the service, that she volunteers for it, helping fill orders.
“I really loved the pieces that I got,” she said. “Benny’s Closet was able to help me appear more professional.”
Benny’s Closet — originally founded by an OSU student in 2016 in Corvallis — started at the Cascades campus as a little-used in-person service. In December, a student and university staffer revamped it into an online-first, survey-based service, similar to the popular online clothing subscription service Stitch Fix.
After students fill out a Benny’s Closet survey, staff fill up a box of clothing based on that student’s described style and needs, and place it in the student’s campus mailbox.
“I think it makes it more fun for them — less reaching out, saying ‘I need help,’ Kim Vierra, the university administrator who helps run Benny’s Closet, said of the changes. “It changed the dynamics of it.”
Since the revamp in December, about 20 students have used the service, according to Vierra.
When Benny’s Closet launched at the Bend campus in the fall of 2019 — originally as a pop-up booth near the dining hall — it wasn’t very popular, she said.
Vierra and Megan Bolt — a senior at OSU-Cascades who helps run Benny’s Closet — couldn’t remember which one of them came up with the idea to switch to a survey style. But both agree that it’s been a success.
Although the service is useful for students with financial difficulties, it isn’t exclusively for them, Bolt said.
“It’s not meant to be a thrift shop,” she said. “If you’re a student, it’s for you, whether or not you have clothing already. College is a burden on anyone.”
Benny’s Closet has always stocked its inventory through clothing donations. But last year, Vierra and Bolt decided to specifically ask members of the Bend Chamber of Commerce program, Young Bend Professionals, for more age-appropriate and trendy outfits.
“The kind of clothing we were getting donated (in the past), to be frank, it was from elderly people. The sizing was off, too,” Vierra said. “We were not having the inventory that would be a good fit for a typical student.”
Now, Benny’s Closet — which is a literal closet on OSU-Cascades’ campus — is stuffed with college student-friendly, nicer brands like Banana Republic. And some have even donated new items with the tags still on, Bolt said.
The service also helps the environment, as it encourages reuse of clothing rather than throwing it away, Vierra said.
“A lot of clothing ends up in landfills,” she said.
The revamped service has been such a success, that Benny’s Closet may soon need a new influx of donated clothes, Bolt said.
In particular, they need larger-sized women’s clothing and any type of men’s clothing, she said.
“I think we could use some more clothes, especially if (the service) gets any bigger,” Bolt said.
