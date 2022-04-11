Oregon State University-Cascades is seeking state approval to build a new $60.35 million health and recreation center on its Bend campus.
The college’s board of trustees on Friday approved a biennial request for capital projects, which included the center. On Monday, the college sent a funding request to the Higher Education Coordinating Coordinating Commission, a state board that advises the governor, Legislature and state education officials on higher education policies and funding plans.
The 40,000-square-foot health and recreation center would be located along Rim Road on the 128-acre campus in west Bend. The college is seeking help for the proposed center in the form of $45 million in state-backed bonds. The remaining $15 million would be covered, at least in part, by student-fee-backed bonds, according to Coffin.
The center would include “health teaching spaces, outdoor economy academic space, faculty offices, large courts, a yoga/dance/aerobics studio(s), a cardio (cycle/boxing) studio(s), equipment storage, recreational and instructional rock wall, changing and shower facilities, office space, and other to be determined space,” according to a copy of the funding request sent to HECC, which The Bulletin reviewed.
In addition, the proposed project “will include up to two multipurpose recreation fields and an outdoor equipment storage area,” according to the funding request.
College officials said Monday that the proposed center could have major implications for attracting and retaining students to the growing university. The funding request calls the center “one of the last standard college features missing from OSU-Cascades students’ experience.”
Kelly Sparks, OSU-Cascades’ associate vice president of finance and strategic planning, said the center would “allow us to become a true four-year campus.”
In addition to providing health and wellness spaces for students, the center would house both current and prospective degree programs in applied health and recreation.
Those current programs include kinesiology, physical therapy, counseling, outdoor products and tourism, recreation and adventure leadership programs. The prospective degree programs include nursing, occupational therapy, speech pathology and audiology, according to Christine Coffin, a spokesperson from Oregon State University-Cascades.
Coffin said the facility would help the college’s ongoing efforts in connecting students with the local health and recreation workforce. She noted that the center’s facilities could serve multiple purposes, such as a rock climbing wall for students to both exercise and test outdoor products as part of classes. She added that the goal of such facilities would be to help students find work in the growing local recreation industry.
The funding request states that through “(f)ocus groups, surveys, benchmarking and a facilitated student fee prioritization process, OSU-Cascades students voted to prioritize their future student fees to fund a Student Success Center (under design) and a Health and Recreation Center.” It described the center as “the number one student priority for new facility development.”
Additional revenue sources for the project include revenue from fees associated with memberships and access to the center for the broader community and “income from rental of fields and courts for local and visiting sports and recreation groups.”
The request states that the facility could serve as an integral recreational hub for other schools and organizations, and it argues that students involved in such activities perform better academically. In addition, the college noted its goal of being a campus that is a “net-zero user of energy and water.”
If approved, the proposed project would then move on to the Legislature for approval for the 2023-2025 biennial, with the goal of opening its use for students in the spring of 2026, according to Coffin.
