The next installment of Oregon State University-Cascades' Science Pub series of lectures will focus on the intersection of environmental justice and social activism.
The presentation will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on March 8, and Robert Melchior Figueroa — an associate professor of environmental justice and philosophy at OSU — will speak, according to an OSU-Cascades press release.
Figueroa will discuss the history of environmental activism, from the late 19th century to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be broadcast on YouTube. To register, visit OSU-Cascades' website.
