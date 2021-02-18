Curious about the local economic impact, or size, of Oregon State University-Cascades? The university released that information, and more tidbits, in its annual fact sheet Thursday.
The four-page document neatly presents basic information about OSU-Cascades as of the 2020-21 school year. Not only can one find the total number of students at the university (1,374) but also how many of those students are first-generation college students (28%) or how many local jobs the university plans to create by 2025 (2,083).
To find this information, visit OSU-Cascades' website at osucascades.edu.
