Registration for Summer Academy programs at Oregon State University-Cascades this August is now open.
The five-day program includes a choice of either business or arts/technology classes, along with outdoor activities like rock climbing and floating the Deschutes River.
Incoming high school sophomores, juniors and seniors can register for the program at the university's website, according to an OSU-Cascades press release.
All students who finish one of the five-day sessions will earn a $500 scholarship to OSU-Cascades, the release stated.
The two sessions will be held from Aug. 9-13 and Aug. 23-27, the release stated. Registration costs $599 per student, and space is limited to 60 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.