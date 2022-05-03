OSU-Cascades
OSU-Cascades

More than 130 people in the Oregon State University-Cascades community helped raise more than $42,000 for student scholarships at the college’s annual Dam Proud Day.

The event is “the university’s annual day of giving and engagement,” according to a press release from the college. It was part of the college’s statewide fundraising efforts, which raised more than $1.55 million.

OSU-Cascades’ efforts focused on scholarship support for students who received a Pell Grant, which is provided to students with financial needs. The college said in the press release that funding for scholarships “only meets the needs of half of the students who apply” at OSU-Cascades.

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

