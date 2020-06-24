Community members can join a discussion about race relations and advancing racial justice hosted by Oregon State University-Cascades' Erika McCalpine, a business instructor and a co-founder of the Love Your Neighbor forums in Central Oregon.
The event will take place on Facebook Live and YouTube on July 29 from 6-8 p.m., according to a press release about the event.
The event will include audience participation and discussions with invited panel guests. Panelists include Judith Sadora, a wilderness therapist who works with adolescent boys of color, Dalton Miller-Jones, a researcher who focuses on the development of African American and Indigenous First Nations children, Marcus LeGrand, a Central Oregon Community College success coach and Rob Garrott, a senior content manager for 3D visualization with LinkedIn Learning.
Panelists and guests will discuss perspectives on the country's racial unrest and ways to advance justice both nationally and locally.
There's no cost for the event, but guests must register beforehand at osucascades-loveyourneighbor.eventbrite.com.
The question is if there will be enough intellectual diversity in this panel or will they all come from the same moral matrix and fail to see beyond their bubble? Whenever you get a panel that is ideologically homogenous, it becomes "US" versus "them evildoers". Take your pick, conservative vs liberal or black vs white, it doesn't matter.
So, who assembled this panel? What are the specific problems identified, the list of possible contributing factors/interactions and what systemic data is there to begin the analysis of racial issues? Will they be able to think beyond anecdotal stories in the news, or will they be able to draw on balanced research in the social studies and psychology?
Hopefully they can think of more than just racism as a possible explanation for everything bad. Thus far, the social discourse has been a whole lot of flash and very little fire.
