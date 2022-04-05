Oregon State University-Cascades has opened registration for its summer academy program for high school students.
The program includes classes, regional outdoor activities and introductions to life on the Bend campus, according to a Tuesday press release from the college.
Students can select from four different program tracks, including those that involve digital arts, business, creativity and tourism and recreational activities.
Those who complete the program will also receive a $500 scholarship to be used in the college immediately after graduation.
The in-person academy, which is for current and incoming high school students, occurs for five days from July 31 to Aug. 5, and Aug. 14-19. It is led by college faculty and other experts. The academy costs $945 for those who sleep in the dorms, and $675 for the day option.
Students will also learn from college admissions representatives about searching and applying for college. Additional lessons in the college’s career services, financial aid and scholarships, health and wellness programs and student life offerings are also provided.
