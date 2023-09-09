Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
The Oregon State University-Cascades Makerspace, a creative space used by students, faculty and staff to manufacture objects and tools, is now open to requests from community members and industries for projects.
Maker space staff offer manufacturing advice, prototype creation and design consultations. Trained undergraduate students and staff manage projects and oversee project requests, which can be submitted through a form on the university’s website. The space contains a variety of tools, including 3D printers.
Students and staff began creating projects for clients after receiving requests from area businesses for objects including a 3D puzzle box, different electrical components, a grain hopper and a desktop sculpture.
The upcoming community projects will be valuable experience for students who work at the space, said Christine Coffin, the university’s director of communications and content strategy.
The maker space has been enhanced with new equipment, and has a skilled team of staff and students, said Coffin. The time was right to open the space to community and industry projects, she said.
“It serves primarily as a resource for students, to help them build fabrication skills and hands-on skills that will help them complete class projects and in particular senior capstone projects that are requirements for several degree programs,” said Coffin.
“During the course of the academic year, you’ll see the maker space very busy.”
Fabrication experience, or constructing items through various processes, is available to students at the space, including those in engineering and outdoor-product degree programs.
Students from a variety of majors work in the maker space, and there are a variety of tools for different projects.
The maker space has machines available, including two sewing machines, several 3D printers, a 3D scanner, a laser engraver and cutter, a Cricut smart cutter, and a computer numerical control mill that is able to work on wood, plastics and aluminum.
Pricing for projects is based on staff and student time and materials.
The maker space is located in OSU-Cascades’ Edward J. Ray Hall.
