Oregon State University-Cascades campus in January 2021.

Starting in the fall of 2023, Oregon State University-Cascades will launch a new Bachelor of Science degree program in biochemistry and molecular biology to help fill open positions in the growing industries, both locally and regionally, the university announced Tuesday. 

The program is expected to prepare students for graduate school, medical, dental and pharmacy school, as well as careers in the biotech, pharmaceutical, bioinformatics, data science and education fields, OSU-Cascades said.

