Oregon State University-Cascades educators want students to think about their careers early, even before the first day of their freshman year, in fact.
Through a new program, Cascades Edge, the university will help students prepare for their careers throughout their four years at the college.
The program’s career readiness lessons will be incorporated into academic coursework from freshman year to graduation, so students will have plenty of time to figure out their futures.
Administrators and faculty began planning Cascades Edge last summer, looking at what more they could be doing to help students be successful in school and after graduation. They spoke with parents and students, and researched other programs across the nation to figure out how to implement OSU-Cascades’ own program.
Though the career development center will work closely with Cascades Edge, the two will remain separate programs, said Dianna McGinnis, director of academic success and career development. “Usually these programs are on a smaller scale, but that’s what makes ours different and exciting,” she said.
Cascades Edge will multiply the career development center’s affect on campus by rolling out opportunities to students, said Andrew Ketsdever, interim vice president of OSU-Cascades.
Though universities have career development offices, most students rarely or never access them, said Ketsdever. Cascades Edge will involve every student, from freshman year through graduation. The program will also provide mentorship to those students who don’t have it from other sources.
First-year students will be enrolled in a self-discovery course, which will get them started by writing a personal statement, figuring out what their interests are, and how those interests intersect with the majors at OSU-Cascades. The program will allow freshmen to explore careers in their prospective majors on the early side of their academic journeys, so they can research their options early.
“They can investigate pathways and see what’s interesting,” said Ketsdever.
The program won’t only focus on traditional aspects of career readiness, like internships and job shadows. Students who want to hone their leadership skills can join a student club’s leadership team or student government, said McGinnis.
These are especially important because companies aren’t just looking for a college degree anymore, but are also looking for people skills in job candidates. Students will be able to say they’ve worked in a team setting and demonstrate their communication skills during an internship interview because they will have worked on those skills throughout the year, said Ketsdever.
Academic-based student clubs might also help students of several similar majors with their career options by hosting panel discussions or bringing in guest speakers working in the field. Local companies might ask a class whose major is in the same field to visit their facilities. Career advising will be completely folded into the classroom, said McGinnis.
Ketsdever emphasized the importance of impacting the local community and companies, so they will come to campus planning to interact with students. Local financial institutions might offer students financial literacy workshops, and a business student might then acquire an internship through that opportunity, he said. Often, internships lead to full-time jobs, and they give students opportunities to see whether they actually like working in that field.
