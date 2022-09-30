Oregon State University-Cascades, in partnership with Deschutes County Health Services, will host a walk-up clinic for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters on Oct. 14 for community members and OSU-Cascades students, faculty and staff.
The clinic will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the atrium of Edward J. Ray Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus at 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend, the university said in a statement Friday.
COVID-19 primary vaccinations will be available for children 5 and older and for adults. The new bivalent booster shots will be available for ages 12 and older, but only Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be available while supplies last. Flu shots will be available to everyone 5 and older.
No health insurance or identification is required to get a flu shot, COVID-19 vaccination or booster, the release said. Participants may bring current vaccination cards, although they are not required as clinic staff will have access to electronic records.
Free parking will be available to community members in the campus parking lot accessed via Simpson Avenue, the release added.
For additional information about the clinics or for accommodation requests related to a disability, contact 541-322-3100 or info@osucascades.edu.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
