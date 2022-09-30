OSU Cascades
Buy Now

A couple walks across the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in January 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Oregon State University-Cascades, in partnership with Deschutes County Health Services, will host a walk-up clinic for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters on Oct. 14 for community members and OSU-Cascades students, faculty and staff. 

The clinic will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the atrium of Edward J. Ray Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus at 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend, the university said in a statement Friday. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.