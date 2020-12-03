Oregon State University-Cascades will host a virtual forum Monday night, centered on racial equity and local communities of color.
The event will be moderated by Erika McCalpine, an OSU-Cascades instructor and director of the university's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Laboratory, according to an OSU-Cascades press release.
The panelists include Bend City Councilor-elect Rita Schenkelberg, Oregon State University sociology professor Dwaine Plaza, Latino Community Association volunteer coordinator Joanne Mina, therapist Judith Sadora and local poet Jessica Amascual, the release stated.
Attending the virtual event is free, but those interested must register at osucascades-LYN1207.eventbrite.com.
