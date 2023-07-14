Rebecca Webb OSU-Cascades

Rebecca Webb

 OSU-Cascades/Submitted photo

An Oregon State University-Cascades program that trains engineers about energy systems, storage and efficient energy use now has over 200 alumni working in the field in Central Oregon and other parts of the state.

Energy systems engineers also study the effects of energy use on the environment and the economy. These engineers are in high demand in Oregon and nationwide. Oregon has set clean energy targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next several years. Other states have followed suit.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

