Yadhira Chavez, a daughter of immigrants from Mexico, said she was partly inspired to become an elementary school teacher because her older brother struggled to learn English while attending school in Redmond.
"He didn’t learn it at school, he had to learn it from his peers," said Chavez, 21. "He’s the reason why I want to focus on teaching English as a second language."
Chavez, a junior at Oregon State University-Cascades, is one of 19 students in the university's new bachelor's degree elementary education program.
The OSU-Cascades program, which started in September, takes advantage of an Oregon law that allows college graduates to become teachers without having a master's degree. The program's two main goals are to combat a looming teacher shortage and to train more teachers of color to create a more diverse workforce, according to Rachael Schuetz, a senior instructor at OSU-Cascades who's leading the program.
"When the state of Oregon realized that there’s a teacher shortage coming, and we wanted to increase teacher diversity, we also had to realize that we had to make the pathway to becoming an elementary teacher easier," Schuetz said.
About a third of Oregon's teachers are expected to retire in the next three years, according to Schuetz. That's not only due to retiring Baby Boomers, but also because Oregon school districts, like Redmond, plan on using their incoming funds from the $2 billion Student Success Act to lower class sizes.
Schuetz wants to fill those gaps with teachers who better reflect the student populations they teach.
In the 2018-19 school year, 18% of the roughly 17,700 students in Bend-La Pine Schools were people of color, but only 6% of their teachers were people of color. The difference was even more stark in Redmond that school year: 24% of the 7,250 students were non-white, compared to only 7% of their teachers.
"Right now, there’s a mismatch between Central Oregon teachers and the students that they serve," Schuetz said.
Chavez, the OSU-Cascades student, had a similar view as her instructor. She added that having a similar cultural background means more than just knowing how to speak a non-English language.
"There are teachers that know Spanish, but just knowing the language doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ve lived through what students who come from Spanish-speaking countries, or first-generation students, live through," said Chavez.
Josie Thomas, a 19-year-old sophomore in OSU-Cascades' elementary education program and a graduate of Mountain View High School, said she is biracial, and identifies as a member of the Wasco tribe. She's considering seeking a teaching position at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy after graduating, partly because of an ability to connect with local Native American students, given her mother's background.
"I definitely know I could make a connection with those kids based on heritage," said Thomas.
Schuetz has the necessary background to lead the new program. She taught in three Bend elementary schools from 2006 through 2015, and led elementary education classes for OSU-Cascades' master's degree teaching program for four years after that. She even has a connection with one of her current college students: she was Thomas' second-grade teacher at Lava Ridge Elementary in northeast Bend more than a decade ago.
Students in the OSU-Cascades program will eventually settle on one of three concentrations: English as a second language, special education or science, technology, math and engineering, better known as STEM. Those three specialties were what local superintendents and principals said were most needed in elementary schools, Schuetz said.
Schuetz and Melinda Knapp, an OSU-Cascades senior instructor who teaches math education courses, said the bachelor's-degree education students aren't getting shortchanged by skipping a master's degree.
Typically, students earning their master's degree will earn a bachelor's degree in a specific subject they plan to teach, whether it's math or English or history, they said. Then, they cram all the knowledge on actually leading a class into one year for their master's program.
With OSU-Cascades' bachelor's degree program, students spend much more time learning skills, like classroom management, and will spend more time working in local classrooms with students, Schuetz and Knapp said.
"With the undergrads, they get a really strong background, and they get to experience it more over time," Knapp said.
Both Chavez and Thomas said they're enjoying learning in OSU-Cascades' elementary education program so far.
"I feel supported, and I think more students should look into it. It’s been a very good experience so far," Chavez said.
