From snow removal to cleaning bathrooms, the facilities maintenance crew at Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend has found a balance between green and clean.

The university’s custodians and groundskeepers have a duty to keep the relatively new campus looking fresh and tidy. But it does that in an environmentally friendly way whenever possible.

“I think of the campus as a hybrid vehicle,” said Bryce Mitchell, who supervises the university’s four custodians and lone groundskeeper. “We try and start with the most green and sustainable ways of doing something. But if you get a foot of snow, then you’re out there with the … Kubota (snowblower), which uses diesel.”

Although the team has more traditional options on hand, it tries to avoid those unless there’s an extreme circumstance, Mitchell said.

“Our culture here is to ask first: What’s the greenest way?” he said.

One major task is to maintain the campus’ 10 acres of land, which is mostly natural landscape. Mitchell said the college uses the xeriscaping method: a sustainable form of landscaping that uses drought-resistant plants native to the area.

However, to keep the native plants flourishing, a groundskeeper has to consistently weed for invasive plant species, Mitchell said.

“Unfortunately, there are so many invasive species that you have to be constantly on it,” he said.

The university also opts for a greener method of snow removal, Mitchell said. As soon as snow falls, before people step on it and turn it into ice, electric backpack snow blowers are used to clear paths.

The university does have a diesel-powered snow blower, but Mitchell said it only gets used for extreme amounts of snow. Not only is the diesel blower less eco-friendly, but it’s also much louder, he said. Mitchell joked that students sleeping in their dorms at 6 a.m. wouldn’t appreciate the noise.

Mitchell also said he usually avoids using a magnesium chloride solution — the chemical the city of Bend occasionally uses on roads before snowstorms to limit ice. Instead, he typically puts gravel and sand on icy walkways and in the parking lot to add traction.

“Like all chemicals, it will eventually get into the water table, and it can damage plants,” Mitchell said of magnesium chloride. “We only use it on a particular strip of parking lot that’s in the shadow of one of our buildings.”

Inside the campus’ three buildings, the custodians clean bathrooms, common spaces and kitchens every day with less-intense cleaners instead of cleaning periodically with stronger chemicals.

“In some places, some people will clean the bathrooms once a week,” Mitchell said. “We’ve chosen to clean daily with light chemicals, and that’s a strategic decision.”

OSU-Cascades’ custodial staff uses the Orbio chemical system for cleaning products. One of the Orbio cleaners is an all-purpose cleaner, and the other is a disinfectant. And both products have hardly any odor.

OSU-Cascades custodian Sara Seifert said she greatly prefers the lighter-smelling cleaners to the traditional stench of bleach and ammonia.

“I’ve worked with chemicals my whole life, and one of the best parts of this is there’s no nasty smells,” Seifert said. “It’s not like any chemical I’ve ever used. It’s awesome.”

The custodians have heavy-duty cleaning products on hand when necessary, but because staff cleans spaces every day, there are fewer situations when a truly nasty buildup occurs, Mitchell said. And no custodian, staff member or student has to breathe in chemicals.

Custodial staffers limit their use of heavy chemical cleaners for the same reasons the college avoids chemically based ice removal, and why the groundskeeper constantly weeds out invasive plant species: to keep OSU-Cascades environmentally conscious.

“Sustainability is something we’re always thinking about,” Mitchell said.