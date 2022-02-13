April Guffey always wanted to get her college degree, and even though she’s on her way, now in her junior year at Oregon State University-Cascades, the reality that she may need to drop out looms.
The mother of two daughters, aged 3 and 5, has no family living nearby to help care for her kids when she’s at school. Her husband, a 10-year serviceman and police officer on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, works far from their home in Bend and sometimes travels. She hasn’t gone into student debt yet, but she’s worried she might.
“One more bill could be the one to put you over,” said the 28-year-old, who studies human development and family studies, aspiring to a career helping foster children and adoptees like her. She added: “It’s constantly, month by month, balancing the budget, figuring out how close to danger are we? How many months can we survive?”
The crux of the problem is one that proves insurmountable for many college students — finding affordable child care. At OSU-Cascades, roughly half of student parents who responded to a survey last year said they had access to affordable child care. A university professor said these students often struggle to maintain grades or graduate.
National data published in the Institute for Women’s Policy Research in 2020 show more than half of undergraduate student parents drop out of college without completing their degree within six years of enrollment — twice as many as childless students.
Striking a balance between family and college life seemed impossible for Guffey until she found a new on-campus program that gave her children a place to go: the Little Beavs child care and early learning program. The program provided for Guffey an option at a time when finding available child care services can seem impossible.
“If it weren’t for Little Beavs, I wouldn’t even be able to be a student right now,” Guffey said.
The day care program, hosted in campus classrooms, provides state and federal subsidized child care for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children of students and staff. The hours for the program are flexible, providing options for students with hectic class schedules and staff who work through the day. And by employing student interns, the program is intended to bolster the regional child care workforce.
The options available through Little Beavs remain expensive, however. Though students with the highest financial needs can seek support from federal grant money and other students can seek a student government-funded subsidy, costs at the facility are similar to those found in child care facilities throughout the rest of the region. For college faculty, staff and students, enrolling a 3-year-old child full-time would cost nearly $1,000 a month. The younger the child, the higher the cost.
“It’s still high,” said Kelly Sparks, the associate vice president of finance and strategic planning for OSU-Cascades. “That’s still hard to pay.”
But with the allocation of additional American Rescue Plan Act funding to the program by Deschutes County commissioners last year, leaders from OSU-Cascades and Central Oregon Community College have made plans to expand the program beyond OSU’s campus, with locations slated to launch in easily scaled modular buildings at OSU-Cascades, COCC and St. Charles Bend under a new name, Little Kits.
Evening option
Each structure is estimated to hold roughly 96 children, including rooms for aftercare and outdoor play spaces. The centers are meant to serve as a model for other facilities to replicate, increasing regional child care availability, Sparks said.
Identical facilities are planned at sites on the OSU-Cascades campus and St. Charles. The St. Charles facility is intended to serve the evening and weekend workforce, Sparks said. There are no child care services in Central Oregon for employees who work evening or graveyard shifts, so the addition of Little Kits will be a first.
Sparks noted that the Little Beavs business model is not ideal and came at a time of high demand due to the pandemic. But with plans for Little Kits underway, she said the college is looking to seek new subsidies to support community members seeking affordable child care.
The fractured child care industry, researchers say, is exacerbating a national workforce shortage and prompting fewer people to seek higher education.
Those challenges make the need for new programs even more urgent, Sparks said.
The college’s initial program, Little Beavs, started in the fall of 2020 and stemmed from an overwhelming demand among local college students and staff who told the college that they couldn’t pursue their coursework without finding their kids a place to go.
The program opened along with temporary child care and a remote learning hub. Sparks said the college heard similar concerns from COCC, so the colleges teamed up. The program filled quickly, she said.
The demand for these services among students is significant. In a winter 2021 survey at OSU-Cascades, roughly 11% of students reported being parents. But that total is likely an undercount. Many respondents were residential students, but most student parents commute to the college. Sparks estimates that the college’s total is more likely 20 to 25% of students.
Among the parents who responded to this survey, just 47% reported having access to affordable child care.
For Guffey, Little Beavs helped but didn’t solve everything.
Amid the pandemic, the program sometimes shuts down briefly because people fall ill. That means Duffey has to keep her kids home and miss classes. So far, Little Beavs has worked around her schedule, but she’s worried that might not always be the case. At the end of the summer, her daughter will be too old for the program, and she’s concerned that she might have to pick up a part-time job to support the family. If she does, she said she’ll likely drop out.
“I’m always holding my breath when I see the next semester and the classes that I need to take,” she said. “Will Little Beavs be able to do this every term? I don’t know.”
