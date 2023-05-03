OSU Cascades
Oregon State University-Cascades campus in January 2021.

 Bulletin file

Oregon State University-Cascades was awarded a $3.9 million federal grant to provide full tuition for up to 75 master’s-degree students in a counseling program specifically geared toward increasing school counselors in rural K-12 Central Oregon schools.

The five-year grant is meant to address a school counselor shortage in Central Oregon amid a rise in children’s mental health needs.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.

