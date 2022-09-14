OSU-Cascades

OSU-Cascades HERS Lab students are studying the Pika, a small animal that has adapted to the hostile environment of 9 square miles of lava fields in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument near Bend.

 

Oregon State University-Cascades raised more than $5.7 million in research and other grant funding in the fiscal year that ended June 30, a record amount for the Bend campus. 

Research at OSU-Cascades contributes to Oregon State's leadership as the state's top public research university, OSU-Cascades said in a release on Wednesday. In the past fiscal year, research funding at OSU topped $471 million, a record, and the fourth time in six years that its research awards exceeded $400 million. 

