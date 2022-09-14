Oregon State University-Cascades raised more than $5.7 million in research and other grant funding in the fiscal year that ended June 30, a record amount for the Bend campus.
Research at OSU-Cascades contributes to Oregon State's leadership as the state's top public research university, OSU-Cascades said in a release on Wednesday. In the past fiscal year, research funding at OSU topped $471 million, a record, and the fourth time in six years that its research awards exceeded $400 million.
Research funding received by the university includes governmental awards for research, revenue from business and industry for testing, licensing and other partnerships, and land grant funding provided by state and federal agencies.
“OSU-Cascades researchers and experts increasingly fulfill our commitment to Central Oregon, the state and nation, advancing regional economic development priorities and contributing to a growing and innovative branch campus of OSU,” said Andrew Ketsdever, interim vice president of OSU-Cascades.
A number of labs and researchers at OSU-Cascades received funding.
• The Northwest Bat Hub, a collaboration of researchers and citizen scientists housed within the Human and Ecosystem Resiliency and Sustainability Lab, brought in $607,775 from the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service to increase bat monitoring and conservation efforts.
• The HERS Lab attracted funding to support monitoring of Pika, a small mammal vulnerable to climate change. The lab also received $54,831 from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to study the effectiveness of wildlife crossings in Central Oregon.
• The Water and Energy Technologies Lab, led by associate professor Bahman Abassi, was awarded $798,699 from the U.S. Department of Energy. The lab is working to develop transportable, modular technology to produce fresh water from seawater, as well as clean water from fracking wastewater.
• A grant of $153,604 from Portland State University was awarded to support a high school teacher training program led by computer science senior instructor Jill Hubbard, a member of the CS for Oregon team, to further democratize access to computer science education.
• Shannon Lipscomb, an associate professor in human development and family sciences, was awarded more than $84,500 in grants from Oregon Health & Science University to fund work to determine ways to enhance a sense of resilience and belonging in young children.
• Also, the Laboratory for the American Conservation, is working with an award of $36,000 from the National Science Foundation in advancing understanding of environmental change taking place in the Arctic. Funding from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is also supporting research to understand the socioeconomic and cultural impacts of changes in marine reserves and fishing efforts, the release said.
“OSU-Cascades researchers and experts advance not only innovation, but also sustainability, health and wellness, and diversity and inclusion as they collaborate to create a better Central Oregon and better world,” Chris Hagen, director of research for the Bend campus, added.
For the 2021 fiscal year, the school was awarded $1.6 million in federal and National Sanitation Foundation awards, $76,116 in state grants, and $46,909 in grants from local educational and nonprofit organizations.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
