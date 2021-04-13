Becky Johnson, the leader of Oregon State University-Cascades, could become the temporary leader of the entire Oregon State University system.
The OSU Board of Trustees is considering hiring Johnson, the vice president of OSU-Cascades, to be OSU's interim president. The board will vote on this promotion during its public meeting Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
"Dr. Johnson ... is most qualified to guide and help advance the priorities and momentum of the university," wrote board chair Rani Borkar in a letter sent Tuesday to the OSU community. "Under her leadership, OSU-Cascades is known as one of the most innovative, new residential university campuses in the nation."
Borkar could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
If Johnson is chosen, she would resign as OSU-Cascades' vice president and begin a one-year term as interim president of OSU on May 1, according to university spokesperson Steve Clark.
Johnson would fill the post that opened when F. King Alexander resigned March 23 after reports showed he mishandled sexual misconduct cases during his time as the president of Louisiana State University, where he worked before coming to Corvallis. Provost and Executive Vice President Ed Feser is serving as acting president until an interim is chosen.
Borkar picked Johnson after a two-week period of chatting with OSU students, faculty, staff and alumni from both the Bend and Corvallis campuses, Clark said.
“There was an extensive amount of community engagement that helped to inform the board chair," said Clark.
Johnson has numerous qualities that made her stand out as a potential interim president, Clark said. One of them is her longevity with the university.
With the exception of a six-month sabbatical at Lincoln University in New Zealand, Johnson has continuously worked for OSU since 1984, according to her resume. That year, she began as an assistant professor for OSU's college of forestry, and she slowly worked her way up the university ranks until she was named vice president of OSU-Cascades in 2009.
Johnson's lengthy tenure with the university, plus her 12 years leading one of OSU's campuses, gives her the needed experience to run OSU, said Clark.
“Here is someone who’s had leadership responsibilities of one of our two campuses, who’s engaged in fundraising and community relationships in Central Oregon, and (has built) legislative relationships," he said of Johnson. "All of these are important qualities for an interim president.”
If Johnson is chosen as interim president, it is too soon to tell whether the board of trustees would later hire her permanently as OSU's president, Clark said.
University leadership would then find an interim OSU-Cascades vice president, and then undergo an extensive outreach process to select a permanent replacement for Johnson at OSU-Cascades, Clark said.
On Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m., the board of trustees will host a community forum with Johnson, which will be livestreamed at OSU's website, according to Clark. Johnson will talk a little about herself, then answer questions from those watching at home, he said.
Christine Coffin, OSU-Cascades spokesperson, said she and other university staff are excited for Johnson to potentially lead the entire university system.
"We are incredibly proud of the impact Vice President Johnson has had at OSU-Cascades for more than a decade," she wrote in an email.
Johnson declined to be interviewed for this article.
