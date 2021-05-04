Oregon State University announced late Tuesday afternoon that every staff member and student, including those at OSU-Cascades in Bend, must receive the COVID-19 vaccine before teaching or learning on campus this fall.
That means thousands of staff and students will need to get vaccinated by Sept. 22, when the fall term starts.
Students exclusively enrolled in online courses with OSU will not need to be vaccinated, but the university highly encouraged them — and everyone — to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a press release sent late Tuesday afternoon.
“High rates of vaccination among our students, faculty and staff are needed to help improve the safety and well-being of our community,” OSU's interim President Becky Johnson said in the release. “This vaccination requirement is intended for students and university employees so that we mutually contribute to the greatest level of population protection possible from COVID-19.”
