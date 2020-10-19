Oregon State Police are asking for the public's assistance finding the person or people responsible for illegally killing a doe mule deer sometime this month near U.S. Highway 26 in Crook County.
A person called the agency's Fish and Wildlife division Oct. 11 to report a person had killed and left to waste a mule deer.
It's believed the animal was killed the same day, an OSP spokesperson wrote in a release.
"Anyone who may have witnessed it would have been driving on Hwy 26 West of the Ochoco summit approximately one mile West of the Ochoco Christian Camp," OSP wrote in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call 677-452-7888 or email tip@state.or.us.
