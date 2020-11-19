The identity of one of the two people who died in a Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash near La Pine have been released, along with more details of the cause of the crash.
The crash occurred when a Dodge D20 pickup truck going north on U.S. Highway 97, driven by an unnamed male juvenile, side-swiped a Ford Explorer driven by Bend resident Craig Marcum, 27, according to an Oregon State Police press release. Marcum was turning onto Jack Pine Loop. He was not injured.
After striking the Explorer, the juvenile's pickup veered into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a U-Haul moving van, driven by 35-year-old Fairview resident Jeffery Ferris, the release stated.
Ferris and the juvenile driving the pickup truck were killed in the crash, the release stated. Two male juvenile passengers, one in the van and one in the pickup, were sent to St. Charles Bend with injuries.
Capt. Tim Fox of the Oregon State Police declined to release any information about the three juveniles involved in the crash.
