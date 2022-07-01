Oregon State Police arrested a Terrebonne man Wednesday after finding hundreds of images of child sex abuse during a search of his home.
Andres Carrera-Garcia, 30, was arrested after police found the material, allegedly downloaded from the internet, as part of an investigation. During Carrera-Garcia's interview with law enforcement, he admitted to sexually molesting a two year old child he was babysitting at his home in Redmond in late 2020 and early 2021. Police later recovered evidence to support his admissions, Oregon State Police said in a statement Friday.
Carrera-Garcia was arrested and is being housed at the Deschutes County jail on charges of first, second and third-degree sodomy, first and third-degree sexual abuse, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, sexual misconduct, and first and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Oregon State Police detectives believe there are more victims who have yet to be identified, and are asking parents with children who have been unsupervised with Carrera-Garcia to contact Oregon State Police dispatch at 800-422-0776.
