The Lowe's hardware store branch in Redmond was hit with $18,100 in fines Monday from Oregon Occupational Safety and Health — better known as OSHA — for multiple COVID-19 violations.
The biggest penalty, costing $17,500, was for not requiring customers to wear face coverings, according to an OSHA press release. State inspections found that Lowe's branch supervisors knew of the state-mask mandate, and willfully chose to ignore it, the release stated.
The Lowe's store in Albany received an identical fine Monday for the same reason.
The store also received two $300 fines for not creating a risk assessment plan to identify possible employee exposure to COVID-19, or an infection control plan, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.