Oregon workplace safety regulators have issued two citations against the east Bend Safeway store for blocking a rear emergency exit during the fatal shooting this summer, and for not providing training to each new employee on an emergency action plan.
An anonymous complaint was filed in September with the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Agency following the Aug. 28 shooting at the grocery store near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street where two people were killed before the gunman killed himself.
The gunman entered the store, first killing customer Glenn Bennett, 84, and for 90 seconds was actively shooting his weapon inside the store, according to the report.
Produce worker Donald Surrett Jr., 66, was killed when he confronted the gunman with a produce knife and stabbed him in the neck, according to the report. After hearing police entering the store, the gunman sat down in the produce section and killed himself, according to the report.
The first citation states that Safeway failed to make sure the rear store exit was clear. During the shooting people had to move full beverage carts stored in front of the rear exit, according to the 212-page document obtained by The Bulletin. Both doors were blocked, according to the report. Customers and staff had to flee from the rear of the store during the shooting, according to Bend police and survivor accounts.
The second citation states that the store failed to provide emergency action plan training to every new employee, according to the OSHA report.
"As a result during an active shooter event employees did not know the location for each emergency exit assignment located within the store," according to the citation.
The citations were listed as serious and carry a $7,250 fine, but Safeway has 30 days to appeal. The store has until Monday to comply with the second violation.
Safeway was notified on Jan. 13, said Aaron Corvin, Oregon OSHA spokesman. In an email to The Bulletin, Safeway said that it was aware of the citations and was considering an appeal, said Jill McGinnis, a Safeway spokeswoman.
"The safety of our associates and customers is our highest priority, which is why we make emergency evacuation training a routine part of our store training," McGinnis said in an email. "We are grateful that those associates who quickly evacuated the store were able to do so."
A serious violation means that something happened in the workplace that resulted in bodily harm and injury, Corvin said.
"Our investigations are about seeking accountability and the point is to prevent hazards, " Corvin said. "The point is to identify hazards and making sure those hazards are corrected."
The store has six emergency exits, according to the report. Two exits are in the front of the store, three in the east-outside wall of the building and one in the south wall, according to the report. Video security footage from Safeway confirmed that the double doors emergency exit in the east exterior wall of the receiving room were blocked, according to the repot.
Employees told OSHA investigators that it was common to see beverage carts stacked at the exits.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
OSHA spokesman Corvins' coment that A serious violation means that something happened in the workplace that resulted in bodily harm and injury. Is unfair and misleading. To my knowledge no evidence or even an indication has surfaced that the condition cited resulted in any bodily harm or injury whatsoever. The comment was irresponsible and misleading.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.