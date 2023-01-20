safeway shooting (copy) (copy)

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at Safeway near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street in Bend on Aug. 28. A gunman shot and killed two people before taking his own life.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Oregon workplace safety regulators have issued two citations against the east Bend Safeway store for blocking a rear emergency exit during the fatal shooting this summer, and for not providing training to each new employee on an emergency action plan.

An anonymous complaint was filed in September with the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Agency following the Aug. 28 shooting at the grocery store near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street where two people were killed before the gunman killed himself. 

OSHA spokesman Corvins' coment that A serious violation means that something happened in the workplace that resulted in bodily harm and injury. Is unfair and misleading. To my knowledge no evidence or even an indication has surfaced that the condition cited resulted in any bodily harm or injury whatsoever. The comment was irresponsible and misleading.

