Overflowing containers meant to hold needles, syringes and lancets were identified as a workplace safety hazard in the emergency department at St. Charles Bend earlier this year.
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health officials cited St. Charles Health System on March 30 for the safety hazard. The citation came after OSHA investigated a complaint that these containers — the red plastic containers in exam rooms called "sharps containers" — were overfilled and could not be discarded promptly.
"At the time of the inspection, the employer did not ensure that contaminated sharps were discarded immediately or as soon as feasible as evidenced by reports of needles regularly discovered outside of sharps containers," according to the workplace safety citation.
Employees were seen taking sharp objects to the closest available container, according to the citation.
The citation came with a $750 fine.
The hospital is in the process of reviewing its practices for needles and other sharp objects and the frequency of emptying the sharps containers, said David Golda, St. Charles Bend and Redmond vice president hospital administrator.
“We take all feedback and complaints about workplace safety very seriously," Golda said. "The safety of our caregivers and patients continues to be a top priority.”
State law requires that employers conduct annual reviews of work practices and engineer controls around these kinds of workplace events, he said. Injury logs also were found to be deficient as brands and devices involved were not listed on the required logs.
Contaminated needles pose a hazard to both patients and staff, said Kevin Mealy, Oregon Nurses Association spokesman. The nurses union represents about 950 workers at St. Charles Bend.
"Health and safety experts are right to report St. Charles," Mealy said. "This is a symptom of a failing health system. St. Charles is cutting corners and putting profits ahead of patient and staff safety."
The health system paid the fine for the citation and has not appealed it, but has yet to correct the violations, said Aaron Corvin, OSHA spokesman.
"The process is underway, and we expect the employer to correct the violation," Corvin said.
A less serious violation was found where an employee's name was released in an injury and incident log, which was supposed to protect the employee's privacy, Corvin said. That came with a $100 penalty.
About 385,000 health care workers nationwide are injured a year from unintentional needle punctures, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The American Nurses Association says that injuries from blood-borne pathogens are a significant risk to health care workers from sharps injuries. At least 13% of the nurses surveyed said they had sustained at least one injury related to a needle or another sharp object in the past five years, according to the association.
OSHA investigators are also looking into a complaint that alleges a tripping hazard at St. Charles Bend and that the health system isn't providing protection against patient violence, Corvin said.
At the moment, the complaints are just allegations while OSHA staff determine if there are workplace safety violations, Corvin said.
Select departments were required to take self-defense and de-escalation training, Corvin said, but the staff were allegedly not informed that their training now required them to respond to every incident. The allegation states that the employees didn't agree to respond, he said.
The Health Facility Survey & Certification Program at the Oregon Health Authority enforces federal certification and state licensing requirements around infection control and facility maintenance with a focus on patient health and safety, said Afiq Hisham, an OHA spokesman.
This includes having policies and practices for achieving and maintaining compliance with the federal and state regulations that the program enforces, Hisham said in an email.
