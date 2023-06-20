Two orphaned Kestrel chicks that were accidentally transported in a bale of hay from Burns to a Deschutes County farm are now in foster care with adult kestrel parents.
On June 13, Think Wild, a wildlife rescue service in Bend, got a call about two nestling American Kestrels from Trey Frye, the owner of Frye's Cattle Company in Tumalo, a regenerative cattle farm that also raises pastured poultry, Think Wild said in a press release Tuesday.
“We had a truckload come in, and one of the guys started unloading the hay and we just saw these four little white puffballs and unfortunately two of the baby birds had passed. So we took the other two. I raise chickens, so I had a brooder on hand. I got them in there, kept them warm, got them a little bit of food," Frye said.
When Frye saw the birds he knew they were something out of the ordinary, he said.
"It never crossed my mind that they would be small falcons. Which is pretty crazy. But it is really awesome. I am super happy we were able to find them," Frye said.
Think Wild staff determined the two nestlings were about 10 days old when they came to the rescue center, and were in good condition, the release said. Think Wild warmed up the chicks and provided them food before immediately contacting the East Cascades Audubon Society, a Bend-based nonprofit dedicated to the study and conservation of birds and their habitats, to try to identify foster parents for the chicks.
"In most cases we will try to reunite orphaned chicks with the actual parents. In almost every case, when we get a call about that, sometimes it can even take multiple days. Unfortunately because in this case the birds originally came from Burns...that was impossible," Sally Compton, the executive director of Think Wild, told the Bulletin.
Kestrels will readily foster orphaned baby kestrels as long as the chicks are around the same age as their own young, Compton said.
On Monday, Think Wild volunteer Gary Lauder, transported the baby Kestrels to Crooked River Ranch, where the East Cascades Audubon Society confirmed there was an established nest of Kestrels with three healthy chicks, the release said. Kestrels will typically have about five chicks, so the orphaned chicks will not overwhelm them.
The East Cascades Audubon Society said it is optimistic that the Kestrel chicks will be able to live successfully in the wild.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.