Two orphaned Kestrel chicks that were accidentally transported in a bale of hay from Burns to a Deschutes County farm are now in foster care with adult kestrel parents. 

On June 13, Think Wild, a wildlife rescue service in Bend, got a call about two nestling American Kestrels from Trey Frye, the owner of Frye's Cattle Company in Tumalo, a regenerative cattle farm that also raises pastured poultry, Think Wild said in a press release Tuesday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.