To some it might be terrifying to see the sharp teeth of the American badger bared in aggression, along with its long claws and accompanying hissing.
But to the staff members at Think Wild animal rehabilitation center in Bend, it was a relief to see such behavior from two orphaned badgers being cared for at the center.
“That was a point of pride that I felt with our team that we were able to successfully rehab them,” said Pauline Hice, director of rehabilitation at Think Wild. “Aggression towards humans is what we saw, which is obviously good.”
Badgers are easily habituated, meaning they are easily influenced by human care, said Hice. This makes the predators — related to otters and wolverines — vulnerable when going back into the wild, limiting their chances of survival.
Think Wild felt the male and female badgers in its care were ready for the wild after seeing their predatory survival skills were still intact. On July 28, the badgers were released at Steens Mountain.
The two were already at a disadvantage after being found as orphans in April and May. The female was abandoned by its mother near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. She is older than the male, who was found when he was one week old after its mother died after it was hit by a car near Klamath Falls.
Hice said the badgers developed aggressive and playful personalities towards one another at Think Wild. Many precautions were taken to ensure the animals had a somewhat normal upbringing that would prepare them for the treacherous journey ahead of them.
How was the location selected?
Sally Compton, executive director of Think Wild, said that a lot of thought went into selecting the release site for the badgers with the help of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Making sure that the animals wouldn’t encounter humans was at the top of their priority list.
“We made the decision to release them more towards Eastern Oregon out in that area just because it was super remote (Bureau of Land Management) land, there’s good habitats and we know that they’re going to most likely thrive there,” Compton said.
The location was close to a small stream and different kinds of rocks, trees and bushes for the male and female to find shelter in. Two volunteers from Think Wild researched what it took to make a starter burrow and went up to the site and dug up the ground. That way the badgers had a place ready for them in case they were anxious.
“When I got out there, the hole they made was pretty perfect,” Compton said. “It was underneath this large boulder that created a good sheltered protection area.”
Driving to the site, Compton said that the badgers were really angry and snarling, making wild noises. Despite being riled up, the predators were calm and silent while checking out the burrow.
“Once we released them, and after they explored the area, they went down into it and started digging,” Compton said. “I think the volunteers are really fulfilled and excited to see them actually use the hole.”
Before release, medical care Think Wild released the female and male badgers after two rounds of vaccinations. It took a lot of effort just to get the pair sedated the first time and the second round wasn’t any different.
“It’s always tense when you’re sedating a wild animal for any treatment, because there’s always at risk when you’re putting an animal under,” Hice said. “The female didn’t go into the live trap right away, but we were able to get them both into separate live traps and then safely administer the sedative.”
After the badgers were asleep, the veterinarian was able to give a rabies vaccination, increasing the badgers’ survival rate.
From the cost of building enclosures for the badgers, administering the vaccines, getting the correct type of food to the salaries of the team, expenses added up. In total, Compton said the center spent about $8,000 caring for the badgers.
“Fortunately, there was a local pet food company that donated a lot of fresh raw meat for us which was really helpful,” Compton said. “But it was definitely expensive in terms of supplies and staff time to care for two predators like that.”
Think Wild’s takeaways This was the first time Think Wild had American badgers in its facility. Staff members looked as far as Europe to find information on how to care for the animals.
“I think having these two with us this summer, we were able to learn what’s the most effective way to handle them,” Compton said. “It was a really unique and new experience for our team.”
Compton said one of her veterinarians was surprised seeing how vicious the predators could be given their small stature. Nonetheless, the staff was happy to have the animals in their care.
“Just seeing them explore made me really confident that they are going to thrive in the wild,” she said. “I would say it’s hard to beat that feeling of knowing that we were able to make a difference for the badgers and hopefully the population of badgers around Eastern Oregon.”
