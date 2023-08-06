To some it might be terrifying to see the sharp teeth of the American badger bared in aggression, along with its long claws and accompanying hissing.

But to the staff members at Think Wild animal rehabilitation center in Bend, it was a relief to see such behavior from two orphaned badgers being cared for at the center.

Female Badger at Intake

This photo shows the female badger when she was rescued. 
3Q8A7117-Edit.jpg

Laura Acevedo, a veterinarian at Think Wild Central Oregon, draws blood Friday from one of the orphaned badger cubs the nonprofit animal rehabilitation center is preparing to release back into the wild.  
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com

541-617-7821

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.