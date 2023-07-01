Stress levels were high Friday at Think Wild Central Oregon, as the staff prepared to sedate two rescued orphaned badger cubs so they could be vaccinated.
The vaccinations were needed to help protect the badgers from deadly pathogens once they are released, but sticking a needle into highly aggressive animals with sharp claws is enough to give anyone pause. One of the badgers had already bitten a Think Wild technician.
“The female bit her, and now she has a big bruise on her thumb,” said Laura Acevedo, veterinarian for Think Wild. “And that was through two pairs of really thick gloves with just her baby teeth.”
The center had never encountered a badger until April, after an orphaned female badger cub was found in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and brought to Bend. The male cub was found a few weeks later near its dead mother on the side of the road near Klamath Falls and brought to Think Wild.
Badgers are closely related to wolverines and are vital predators to Central Oregon. Caring for them is not an easy task.
“There is so little known about badgers and American badgers in rehab facilities and their development,” Acevedo said. “They’re wild animals so you never know how they are going to react.”
How did they care for the badgers?
The badger, while being highly aggressive, is easily influenced by human care. This makes it difficult to preserve its natural instincts. The staff searched as far as Europe to get enough information to care for the cubs properly.
The center limited the amount of human interaction with the badgers as much as possible. Only four people were given access to the cubs. Badgers have a heightened sense of smell, so staffers took steps to ensure the badgers couldn’t smell them whenever they have to change their food or rearrange their habitat.
Caretakers also wore clothing that made them look like large bushes or trees. They were not allowed to wear perfume or their own shoes when going into the habitat.
“This is done to reduce stress to the badgers,” said Pauline Hice, director of rehabilitation for Think Wild. “We want to control the scenario of rehabilitation as much as possible.”
When the badgers first got to Think Wild, the center wanted to mitigate the use of bottle feeding. One of the caretakers of the cubs made a fake badger mom. It was weighted and hooked up to feeding tubes to mimic the experience of the natural feeding process.
Hice said the staff also regularly switched up the scenery in their enclosures to mimic what being in the wild might be like.
What does the vaccination process look like?
The vaccination process started at 10 a.m. Friday. Hice and Acevedo needed to sedate the badgers within their enclosure before bringing the animals into the vaccination room. While they were sedated, Acevedo performed a checkup to see how the badgers were doing, recording weight, temperatures, collecting a blood sample and checking their teeth and claws.
“It’s a little bit of a double-edge sword,” Acevedo said. “This is really cool stuff, but it would be even cooler if it wasn’t here to begin with. But we’re happy to be here for this situation to get the badgers rehabilitated.”
The badgers will be back in the vaccination room in another three weeks for another checkup and rabies vaccinations. Think Wild performs these vaccinations to give the animals a leg up when reentering the wild after being in a controlled facility.
After all vaccinations are completed and the badgers show promise with their natural instincts and behavior, the animals will be released into the wild in July or August.
What are the badgers like?
Cameras in the enclosures were “game changing” for Hice and Acevedo. They learned a lot about the species and kept note of the behavior they were seeing from the badgers.
“It’s been challenging but also rewarding,” Hice said.
