3Q8A7117-Edit.jpg

Laura Acevedo, a veterinarian at Think Wild Central Oregon, draws blood Friday from one of the orphaned badger cubs the nonprofit animal rehabilitation center is preparing to release back into the wild.  

 Sue Dougherty Offleash Photography/Submitted photo

Stress levels were high Friday at Think Wild Central Oregon, as the staff prepared to sedate two rescued orphaned badger cubs so they could be vaccinated.

The vaccinations were needed to help protect the badgers from deadly pathogens once they are released, but sticking a needle into highly aggressive animals with sharp claws is enough to give anyone pause. One of the badgers had already bitten a Think Wild technician.

