After more than a decade of fundraising and planning, organizers behind a skatepark and pickleball courts for Culver youth have raised less than a third of the $1.1 million needed, but remain optimistic they can secure the rest from the state.
Organizers have applied for an Oregon State Parks lottery grant of $741,000 to finish funding the project, which will also include a bike pump track. The organizers should hear back from Oregon State Parks about their grant this fall. They have raised $263,900 so far.
Kids in Culver have been hoping for a skatepark for a long time, said organizer and former first-grade teacher Cindy Dix. There isn't really anywhere safe for kids to ride scooters or skateboards in Culver, she said. One of the spots youth currently use is right in front of the highway, and skateboards have been run over in the past. As a result, safety is a high priority for the project's organizers.
"Every year, I say it'll be this spring or summer," said Dix. "It still feels like we're a ways away. We still have more funds to raise and bureaucratic steps to go through with the city. We're trying not to get discouraged."
The project has been so long in coming because of the sheer amount of money needed. Over 10 years ago, students started fundraising, but didn't realize how much money they'd need.
The passing of beloved community member Darlene Urbach from cancer in November 2019 ended up motivating organizers since her family pledged to donate $100,000 from her memorial funds to the project. As time has gone on, that number has ended up being slightly over $100,000, said her husband, Brett Urbach.
"We were fond of skateparks and the camaraderie and friendship there. Kids just needed a place to do their thing, and the family decided the best thing was to donate funds for a skatepark," said Brett Urbach.
Culver's skatepark will be named in Darlene Urbach's honor.
Darlene Urbach spent much of her career in the Culver School District, working in a variety of roles, including personal aide, homeless liaison and playground monitor. Her memorial service was held in the school gym.
"Darlene was a tremendous supporter. She was always there for whoever needed her," her husband said.
Nearly $7,000 in donations flowed in soon after the memorial service, and the project continued racking up donations. A Bend scooter company donated 2,500 DeltaPro scooters, worth $250, which organizers sold to youth across Central Oregon for $50 each. The owner of Madras Liquor Store donated $5,000. Two other community members each donated $1,000. Gary Gruner Chevrolet donated $2,000. Dix has also been running a caramel-corn fundraiser for the last four years, and has raised nearly $6,000.
Organizers first went to the city to see if they could use current park space. When the city decided there wasn't enough park space available, the project's organizers turned their attention to buying a 1.24-acre piece of land right next door.
Dix began applying for funding and grants from the urban renewal district and the Central Oregon Health Council. The two grants from the health council totaled $76,000. A donation from the Bean Foundation and funds from the Kenneth Stovall Memorial Fund added to the amount.
Organizers purchased the land on Nov. 22, which was three years to the day of Darlene Urbach's death.
In addition to the Oregon State Parks grant, the organizers have other funding in the works. On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Commission donated $10,000 to the city of Culver for the skatepark.
Uriel Mejia, a senior at Culver High School, has been part of organizing the skatepark project since he was a freshman. He started out going to City Council meetings and advocating for a skatepark. Lately, he's been spreading the word for any fundraisers and helping to get more people involved in the design process for the park.
Dreamland Skateparks offered to donate a design for the skatepark and heavy equipment, including free fencing, for the project. Currently, that donation equals $37,000, though much of it won't come into play until the skatepark is actually built. Last month, organizers held a public meeting in Culver to receive input on the design for the park. Dreamland Skateparks should have a nearly-final 3D design ready by next month.
Mejia also wrote a letter of support for the grant from Oregon State Parks. He had several young people sign it, and considers it a dedicated letter from the youth in Culver.
Darlene Urbach was his teacher's assistant in first grade, and he remembers she brought her grandchildren to nearly every skatepark in Oregon, said Mejia. "Having a park dedicated to her is incredible."
Next year, Mejia will head to college, and he knows he won't have many opportunities to skate at the new park himself. Regardless, he's proud of having an impact on the community. "It'll be a great addition to the community and a great opportunity for youth in Culver," he said.
Brett Urbach knew they could have chosen other avenues for Darlene Urbach's memorial funds, but feels strongly about Culver's youth having somewhere safe to bike and skate. All skill levels can use the park and further their skill levels, he said.
"It's not going to be lavish," he said. "We don't have funding for anything over the top, but it'll be a great value for kids to use and enjoy it."
The city still needs to approve the project's site plan. Dix is hoping to break ground in spring 2024 for a summer 2025 opening if organizers receive the parks grant. Even if they don't receive the grant, Dix plans to continue with building the skatepark and pickleball courts, which they would hope to open by fall 2024.
