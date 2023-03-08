stock skatepark

After more than a decade of fundraising and planning, organizers behind a skatepark and pickleball courts for Culver youth have raised less than a third of the $1.1 million needed, but remain optimistic they can secure the rest from the state. 

Organizers have applied for an Oregon State Parks lottery grant of $741,000 to finish funding the project, which will also include a bike pump track. The organizers should hear back from Oregon State Parks about their grant this fall. They have raised $263,900 so far.

