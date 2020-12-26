Shantal Asman’s family moved to the Three Rivers area in August from Eugene. She and her husband work full time, so she was worried about finding a safe place for her two elementary school-age sons to get help with distance learning in the fall.
When a staffer at Three Rivers School in Sunriver told Asman about a small, free day care program hosted by nonprofit Camp Fire of Central Oregon inside their school, she raced to get the boys, ages 7 and 10, signed up.
The program has been a big success for Asman’s sons, who have attended ever since signing up, she said.
“Because we just moved here, they didn’t know anybody, and this was a great opportunity for them to make some new friends and not feel so isolated,” Asman said. “I feel they’re definitely getting out of it what we were hoping.”
Asman’s children are among 60 south Deschutes County students in grades 1-5 who are enrolled in the day care program. The program, held at three elementary schools in the area, is funded by federal COVID-19 relief dollars and led by Better Together, the High Desert Museum, Camp Fire Central Oregon and La Pine Park & Recreation District.
The program — which started in late September and will run through at least January — is intended to help working families in La Pine, Sunriver and Three Rivers, said Becca Tatum, a nonprofit consultant spearheading this effort for Better Together. The region’s public schools, like most in Oregon, have been closed since March due to COVID-19.
“Our program means that working parents don’t have to quit their jobs to stay home,” she said. “It allows families that don’t have disposable income to pay for childcare know their children are cared for.”
The south county program is similar to the programs Better Together has funded in other parts of Deschutes County, or Bend Park & Recreation’s program inside Bend schools.
There are 20 students each at the three south county elementary schools. The La Pine parks district is at Rosland Elementary, High Desert Museum is at La Pine Elementary and Camp Fire Central Oregon is at Three Rivers School.
Better Together — the Redmond-based education nonprofit coordinating the entire program — is using $141,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the program, said Tatum.
This federal funding not only helps students, but it also has allowed some nonprofit staffers to keep their jobs. For example, six High Desert Museum staffers all retained their positions by helping run the museum’s daycare program, said Dana Whitelaw, the museum’s executive director.
“Because traditional museum field trips are not an option for us, being able to engage our education team in meaningful learning experiences with students ... has been significant,” she said.
The program, which is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at each location, includes time for students to complete distance learning and listen to their teachers’ Zoom sessions, and time for exercise, play, and science-themed activities, Tatum said.
The day care program is a bit different than the typical after-school and educational programming that High Desert Museum and La Pine Park & Recreation typically offer, their respective leaders said.
An increased focus on education was a bit of a stretch for Camp Fire’s staffers, said Kecia Kubota, the nonprofit’s executive director. The program typically focuses more on extra enrichment through summer camps and after-school care, rather than traditional schooling, she said.
But the nonprofit quickly adapted to help local kids.
“We believe in being very active in our community in problem-solving,” Kubota said. “We just wish we could serve more kids.”
The south county area, in particular, benefits from having a free day-care program like this, said Janet Likens, a Family Access Network advocate in the area who helps connect impoverished students with materials and clothing.
At the two La Pine elementary schools, more than 95% of students qualified for free or reduced lunch in the 2018-19 school year, according to state data. That’s a significantly higher rate than the Bend-La Pine Schools district as a whole, where 35% of students qualified for free or reduced lunch that year. This data is not available for last school year, or the current year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some dual incomes probably went down to one, or for single parents, some of their hours got reduced or they were laid off,” Likens said of the south county community. “This (daycare program) was very much needed.”
