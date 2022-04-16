It's April 17th — time for a political reality check.
The official May 17 primary day for Oregon is one month away. But time is even shorter than it seems for campaigns seeking to reach the general election in November.
"Election month": Texas had its primary March 1. Oregon's is officially on May 17, tied for fifth earliest. But that's just the day the first results are announced. Ballots in Oregon go into the mail starting April 28 and should be in the hands of every voter by the first week of May. With drop-offs and mail-ins, the bulk of vote will have been cast long before May 17.
Top political party: None. As of April 12, there are 2,971,809 registered voters in Oregon. Non-affiliated voters are now the top bloc, with 1,027,139 voters — just over 34.5% of all voters.
Top bloc primary votes: None. None of those over 1 million non-affiliated voters can cast a ballot on May 17. Oregon allows political parties to determine who can vote in their primaries. Only the 1,018,350 registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary. The Republican primary is restricted to its 725,055 registered members.
Candidate cull: On May 17, there will be 34 candidates for governor on the ballot —19 Republicans and 15 Democrats. Only two will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot — the top vote getter in each party's primary.
Fractional factional victory: Just 4% of registered voters will decide one of the top three candidates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, according to Portland-based DHM Research. The number crunching goes like this: Republicans account for 24% of registered voters. Their closed primary is restricted to party members. Non-presidential primaries usually result in far fewer voters actually casting ballots. The 19 GOP names on the ballot for governor will splinter votes. The Republican primary winner could be chosen by as little as just over 100,000 voters of the more than 2.9 million Oregon voters.
Next governor may not be on May 17 ballot: Former Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, isn't on the May ballot. She's planning on turning in just over 24,000 valid signatures to the Secretary of State by the end of August in order to debut on the Nov. 8 general election ballot along with the primary winners.
Rare chance: Open congressional seats are a precious jewel for politicians. Hard to find, but held tight when won. In the 21st century, just eight people have held one of the five Oregon congressional seats. One retired, two resigned in scandals and were replaced by members of their own party. Only one tried to overcome a scandal and lost the seat — U.S. Rep. Jim Bunn, a Republican, won the 5th Congressional District seat in 1994. He divorced his wife of 17 years — the mother of his five children. After he married an aide, he ensured she was the highest paid staffer in the Oregon delegation. He lost the 1998 election to Democrat Darlene Hooley.
Long-timers: The current Oregon congressional delegation includes U.S. House members who first came to Capitol Hill in 1988, 1996, 2008 and 2010. The newest member — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, was elected in 2020 after U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, retired following two decades in office.
Residency not required: Oregon legislators have to live in their districts to run for office. Not so members of Congress. The U.S. Constitution says House members must be residents of their states, but not necessarily of their districts. Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith announced for the 6th district seat last year before the Legislature had even decided where to put it on the new political map. Several other candidates in both parties are also running in districts where they don't live. When the maps were finalized, Smith's home in the Wilkes Park district of Portland was well northeast of the 6th district boundary.
Vote for me because I can't: One of the oddities of the congressional residency rule is that candidates who are running in districts where they do not live will not be able to vote for themselves. The ballots they receive from the state will list candidates representing their home address.
Historic upset: Jamie McLeod-Skinner has raised over $500,000 for her insurgent bid to beat incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, in the Democratic primary. If she wins, it would be the first time since 1980 that an incumbent U.S. House member from Oregon would lose a primary. The upset 42 years ago came in the race for the 3rd Congressional District, when U.S. Rep. Robert Duncan, D-Portland lost to a young political activist — Ron Wyden. Now a U.S. senator, Wyden is seeking another six-year term.
Oregon's prize draws a crowd: It would be difficult for 5th district incumbent Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, to hit either opponent as carpetbaggers. He openly mused about running in the 6th district in 2022 since redistricting left him with less than half of his current constituents. The main group was in the 6th district. Helping to make the decision easier was the flood of candidates for the new open seat. It's drawn 13 candidates, including three state lawmakers looking to make the jump from Salem to Washington, D.C.
