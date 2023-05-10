The six top leaders of the Oregon Legislature met Wednesday as Republican walkouts and boycotts stalled Democrats’ agenda with just five weeks left until the planned end of the 2023 session.
“All six leaders agreed: We met. We had a conversation. We are planning on additional conversations,” said a joint statement from the four Democrats and two Republicans.
The Senate failed to muster the two-thirds quorum required to meet, while the House took the day off as the usual spigot of bills from the Senate shut off.
Four legislators from the Democratic majority were in the talks: Senate President Rob Wagner of Lake Oswego, House Speaker Dan Rayfield of Corvallis, plus the majority leaders from both chambers: Sen. Kate Lieber of Beaverton and Rep. Julie Fahey of Eugene.
The Republican minority sent leaders from the two chambers: Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend and Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson of Prineville.
Other than confirming they talked, none of the participants would say what was discussed, if any progress was made or when the group might meet again.
Knopp said at the beginning of the 2023 session that abortion and other issues could lead to walkouts if Democrats didn’t compromise on their agenda. Republicans have also complained that they are being ignored or bypassed in shaping legislation and Democrats are in violation of a plain language law passed in 1979 that effectively requires a bill’s analysis statements be written at no more than an eighth-grade reading level.
Democrats say the issues raised by Republicans are cover for an attempt to stop the majority party elected by the majority of Oregon voters from passing laws the public supports.
The Oregon Constitution gives the minority party in the Legislature an unusual ability to stop legislation by not attending floor sessions.
Democrats hold 35 of 60 seats in the House and 17 of 30 seats in the Senate.
The numbers are enough to pass legislation on abortion, gun control, rent control and transgender rights. But bills can’t be approved without a quorum in each chamber to meet. Oregon is one of four states that require two-thirds of lawmakers to be present for a quorum. The others are: Texas, Tennessee and Indiana. Senate Republicans have sent two members to the floor, keeping the tally stuck at 18.
On Wednesday, Wagner once again recited the now familiar conclusion of an attempt to begin a voting session of the Senate.
“Colleagues, the sergeant at arms has reported that unexcused members cannot be located. Therefore there is no quorum for the Senate to conduct business,” Wagner said after the failed roll call on Wednesday.
Wagner again adjourned the Senate until Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
The absences for some GOP lawmakers are closing in to the maximum of 10 allowed under Measure 113, approved by 68% of voters in November. After 10 unexcused absences, a lawmaker would be barred from seeking reelection.
As of Wednesday, three Republicans have eight unexcused absences: Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls, Daniel Bonham of The Dalles, and Cedric Hayden of Roseburg. A fourth, Independent Party Sen. Brian Boquist of Dallas, is also at eight absences. Originally elected as a Republican, Boquist left the Republican Party and now identifies with the Independent Party. He votes with the GOP caucus on the majority of legislation.
Republicans are expected to challenge the law in court if required.
House Republican leaders say they support the Senate walkout out and have left open the possibility of following the example.
While the two chambers in the Capitol were dark, 17 legislative committees met to churn through public hearings and work sessions to send even more bills into the backup.
The 23 House and Senate panels dealing with the alphabet of policy issues from agriculture to world affairs were packed and worked at a brisk pace. They face a May 19 deadline to debate, amend and vote bills to the floors of the House and Senate. Bills that don’t get a vote by then are dead for 2023.
Bills in the 11 joint committees with both senators and house members are exempt from the deadline, as are the rules and revenue committees in each chamber. The rules committees become crowded with bills not ready for a floor vote, but not in shape to win approval. Under Oregon’s Constitution, bills cannot be amended on the floor — just sent back to committees for revision.
Bills and resolutions still in limbo deal with everything from the colorful to complex.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 would name the potato as the official state vegetable. It passed the Senate, and had a hearing in House Rules Committee, but a scheduled vote to send it to the floor was delayed earlier this week.
The same panel is considering House Bill 3414, which would streamline rules for construction inside of the urban growth boundaries of cities. It’s backed by Gov. Tina Kotek, and supported by the building industry groups and individual companies, such as Hayden Homes in Bend. Opposition has come from the mayors of Lake Oswego, Tigard and the planning director of Medford. It’s also opposed by environmental groups, including the Audubon Society.
A coalition of groups advocating for civil liberties, labor, criminal justice reform, abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, gun control and other progressive issues that are part of legislation caught in the Senate work stoppage said members would hold a rally at 5 p.m. Thursday on the south steps of the Capitol in Salem to protest the walkouts.
'Boquist left the Republican Party and now identifies with the Independent Party.'
Nice.
Oh dear.
“ Democrats are in violation of a plain language law”. Oh just stop with the silliness. Nobody believes that, on both sides.
We should dismiss all the Republicans and Democrats and let the NAVs and Independents govern.
The Republicans can't win elections so they resort to undermining the will of the voters. We need to bounce Knopp out of the Senate and send him back to his job lobbying for developers.
