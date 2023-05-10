Oregon Legislature

The six top leaders of the Oregon Legislature met Wednesday as Republican walkouts and boycotts stalled Democrats’ agenda with just five weeks left until the planned end of the 2023 session.

“All six leaders agreed: We met. We had a conversation. We are planning on additional conversations,” said a joint statement from the four Democrats and two Republicans.

(4) comments

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

'Boquist left the Republican Party and now identifies with the Independent Party.'

Nice.

Report Add Reply
MF
MF

Oh dear.

Report Add Reply
MF
MF

“ Democrats are in violation of a plain language law”. Oh just stop with the silliness. Nobody believes that, on both sides.

We should dismiss all the Republicans and Democrats and let the NAVs and Independents govern.

Report Add Reply
64363
64363

The Republicans can't win elections so they resort to undermining the will of the voters. We need to bounce Knopp out of the Senate and send him back to his job lobbying for developers.

Report Add Reply

