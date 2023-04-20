Jeanette Small, a 41-year-old artist, first encountered psilocybin like many people have: in her youth. She had only been in the United States for around a year when she first tried it as a teenager.
Small has what she calls a complicated life story. She was born in Eastern Europe and comes from a family of German Jews who were displaced by World War II.
“So there’s a lot of trauma,” said Small, who now lives in Bend. “There’s a lot of loss. And when the Soviet Union collapsed, I, as a child, experienced war, and we had to seek asylum.”
When Oregon legalized psilocybin for therapeutic use in 2020, it felt meant to be, Small said. She had to be a part of it. Her experiences gave her empathy for those who wanted to use psilocybin to deal with their trauma.
“There was nothing quite like psilocybin to help me access that place in healing,” she said.
Now, as Oregon leads a new era of psilocybin, Small is one of the state’s first three licensed facilitators, all of whom will be in Central Oregon.
“For me, psilocybin has really helped me in feeling connected with my environment, connected with the world,” Small said. “Kind of the struggles that I have experienced of always feeling not quite part of something bigger, always being an outsider, a foreigner, the one who’s not quite right, the one who doesn’t fit in culturally a certain way.”
The facilitators, who will lead therapeutic hallucinogenic treatment for patients as soon as this summer, were named by the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday: Dave Naftalin, a farmer; Alex Polvi, a flight instructor; and Small.
Each has seen opinions about psilocybin transform from critique to curiosity, but they all see psilocybin therapy as an opportunity to be on the forefront of a new method for treating people.
It is purely coincidental that the three facilitators are all based in Central Oregon, said Afiq Hisham, a spokesperson for the state health authority.
In 2020, Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to effectively legalize psilocybin, the hallucinogenic component of magic mushrooms, for therapeutic use. It has shown to be effective in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and end-of-life anxiety. Since then, regulations and restrictions for psilocybin treatment have taken shape across the state with many rural counties opting out of providing any psilocybin-related services at all.
In Central Oregon, psilocybin-related services, which encompass manufacturing, laboratory testing, service centers and facilitation, are permitted in Bend without additional restrictions, but surrounding cities and counties opted out during the 2022 general election.
Small’s initial experience with psilocybin was decades ago, but it kept re-entering her life, she said.
She has a background in clinical psychology and social services, which has informed her preference for facilitating psilocybin therapy for vulnerable populations like people who were gang-affiliated, veterans, people with PTSD or people perceived as violent or scary.
“Those tend to be my type of client. We tend to understand each other. I tend to not be as scared of them, and I tend to understand what the driving pain is underneath all of that behavior,” she said.
While the very idea of using psilocybin for treatment is appealing, the therapeutic relationship a facilitator provides is paramount in improving a person’s well-being, Small said.
Small and Naftalin trained at the Changa Institute, a psilocybin facilitation training institution. It was an intensive three-month course, and they were a part of the institute’s first graduating class, Naftalin said.
Naftalin, 40, sold his Tumalo-area alpaca and hemp farm last August to fully devote his time to his business Drop Thesis, a psilocybin endeavor. He hopes to open a service center in Bend within the next 90 days, he said.
“The cool thing about this is it’s for everyone and anyone,” Naftalin said.
A diagnosis is not required to participate in psilocybin therapy, but recreational use is not allowed under Oregon law.
Naftalin said he’s excited about interacting with those in the baby boomer generation, who have in large part been accustomed to counterculture era information on psilocybin. Times have changed and perceptions about psilocybin have shifted, he said.
“It’s really cool that a generation of people are looking at this a lot differently and having an open mind and are excited to experience it,” he said.
Psilocybin as medicine has been practiced for thousands of years, particularly by Indigenous communities, Naftalin said. Now that evidence produced by credible institutions for the effectiveness of psilocybin therapy exists, Oregon gets to be at the forefront, he said.
Polvi, 37, is currently a flight instructor full time, but he’s held a variety of jobs throughout his life. He has a mentor, who was intimately involved in psilocybin therapy legalization and jump-started his intrigue with the substance.
He trained at the Tigard-based Clinical Cognitive, where he completed three months of coursework and a mock facilitation session.
Polvi just wants to help people, he said. In addition to facilitating psilocybin treatment, Polvi said that because of his knowledge of the local land use system and facilitation training process he also sees this as an opportunity to help people interested in pursuing a service center or facilitation license.
Several psilocybin-related land use applications have already been submitted with the city of Bend, according to a city database. And several have been submitted with Deschutes County as well. However, the state health authority has yet to license any service centers. Three manufacturing facilities and the three facilitators are the only publicly-announced licensees.
