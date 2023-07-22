An overwhelming majority of Oregonians agree that agriculture is critically important to our nation’s economy, although most view small farms more positively than large ones.
That’s according to a recent poll conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based nonpartisan group that surveys Oregonians on a range of economic, environmental, and social issues.
In its May-June survey, the center found that 83% of Oregonians say that food production in the United States is critical to this country’s security.
Oregonians “understand that a robust and sustainable food production system within their region contributes to the overall stability and resilience of their communities, as well as the broader nation,” said Amaury Vogel, the associate executive director for the values and beliefs center.
Most survey respondents (83%) had a positive opinion of small-scale farms, and 16% said their opinion of small farms was neither positive nor negative. Just 1% had a negative opinion of small farms. When asked about large, commercial and industrial farms, 25% of respondents had a positive view while 29% viewed them negatively. Around half (46%) had neither positive nor negative opinions.
When asked why Oregonians have more faith in small farms compared to large ones, Nicolle Timm-Branch, owner of local produce reseller Central Oregon Locavore, said her customers believe small-scale farming is better for the environment, protects soil and requires fewer chemicals. Superior taste and nutrition are other factors, as is supporting local growers, she said.
“Humans are social creatures and community-oriented and knowing the person who is growing the food that is feeding your family is meaningful for a lot of people,” Timm-Branch said.
The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 2,333 Oregon residents aged 18 and over. It has a margin of error of 2%.
Among the respondents, 19% said they live or have lived on a farm. Half of the survey respondents said that in the past 12 months, they have visited a farm or farm-related event with the purpose of purchasing fruits or vegetables.
Nearly half (43%) said they grow vegetables for home consumption while a quarter of respondents (26%) said they don’t garden but would like to if they had a place to do it.
As for ensuring food security in Oregon and the U.S., respondents said that both small-scale and large-scale farms contribute roughly equally.
“It is encouraging that many respondents expressed pride in Oregon’s farming tradition and recognize its importance in providing food, jobs and income,” said Vogel.
A majority of those surveyed associate small farms with the production of organic products (58%) while large-scale commercial or industrial farms were associated with prioritizing profit (66%) and making money (62%).
Two out of three Oregonians surveyed said small-scale farms should receive more support from the U.S. government.
The survey also indicated that Oregonians associate small-scale farms with healthy products that taste good while large-scale farms are more associated with financial subsidies, a dependency on global market prices and highly paid management.
“Oregonians view small-scale farms positively due to their local community involvement, commitment to sustainability, and a perception that smaller farms produce higher-quality food,” said Vogel.
Large-scale commercial or industrial farming received mixed reviews from Oregonians, she said.
“Some recognize commercial farming’s economic benefits and contributions to mass food production,” she said. “Others express distrust towards large farming corporations, dissatisfaction with their monoculture practices, and are displeased with commercial agriculture’s disregard for the environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.