Farm gleaning brings fresh produce to Central Oregon food pantries (copy)

In this August 2019 file photo, produce is picked in a High Desert Food & Farm Alliance gleaning event at Rainshadow Organics.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

An overwhelming majority of Oregonians agree that agriculture is critically important to our nation’s economy, although most view small farms more positively than large ones.

That’s according to a recent poll conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based nonpartisan group that surveys Oregonians on a range of economic, environmental, and social issues.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818,

mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.